Munching maggots help Singapore startup secure lucrative biomaterial By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
5/5

© Reuters. Insectta, the first urban insect farm in Singapore

2/5

By Lee Ying Shan

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – In a quiet, mainly residential district of Singapore, trays of writhing black soldier fly larvae munch their way through hundreds of kilograms of food waste a day.

    The protein-rich maggots can be sold for pet food or fertiliser, but at Insectta – a startup that says it is Singapore’s first urban insect farm – they are bred to extract biomaterials that can be used in pharmaceuticals and electronics.

    “What these black soldier flies enable us to do is transform this food waste, which is a negative-value product, into a positive-value product,” said Chua Kai-Ning, Insectta’s co-founder and chief marketing officer.

Black soldier flies are renowned for their ability to consume any kind of food waste and their speed and efficiency at transforming that waste into body mass, Chua said. The hundreds of millions of larvae at the farm eat four times their body weight in food waste every day.

Working in conjunction with Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research, Insectta’s technology uses a proprietary and environmentally friendly process to extract lucrative substances such as chitosan, melanin and probiotics from the larvae, it said.   

    The substances, which are worth a few hundred dollars per gram, are sold to other companies.

    Melanin conducts electricity and can be used in semiconductors, supercapacitors or batteries, while chitosan has anti-inflammatory properties and is useful in the manufacturing of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

“Traditionally melanin has never been extracted, other than from squid ink,” said Insectta co-founder and chief technology officer, Phua Jun Wei, adding that the production of chitosan usually requires large amounts of corrosive and environmentally damaging solvents.

With the global market valued at $7 billion and expected to grow sharply, Insectta said it was seeking to expand the industrial applications for its high-grade chitosan to wound healing, filaments for organic 3D-printing and drug delivery agents.

(This story has been refiled to correct byline to Lee Ying Shan, not Ying Shan Lee)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR