Most Asian FX weaker, Malaysia ringgit eases 0.2%

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0204 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0204 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 109.130 108.98 -0.14

Sing dlr 1.346 1.3448 -0.12

Taiwan dlr 28.288 28.263 -0.09

Korean won 1131.900 1129.7 -0.19

Baht 30.770 30.75 -0.06

Peso 48.625 48.61 -0.03

Rupiah 14400.000 14400 0.00

Rupee 72.550 72.55 0.00

Ringgit 4.118 4.112 -0.15

Yuan 6.505 6.506 +0.02

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 109.130 103.24 -5.40

Sing dlr 1.346 1.3209 -1.89

Taiwan dlr 28.288 28.483 +0.69

Korean won 1131.900 1086.20 -4.04

Baht 30.770 29.96 -2.63

Peso 48.625 48.01 -1.26

Rupiah 14400.000 14040 -2.50

Rupee 72.550 73.07 +0.71

Ringgit 4.118 4.0200 -2.38

Yuan 6.505 6.5283 +0.37

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru)