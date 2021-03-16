Moscow meeting on Afghan peace not replacement for Doha talks: State Department By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A conference in Moscow this week on advancing the Afghanistan peace process does not replace the negotiations in Doha between the Taliban and a delegation that includes Afghan government officials, the State Department said on Tuesday.
The Moscow meeting on Thursday “does not replace other ongoing talks in Doha,” deputy State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter told a news briefing.
