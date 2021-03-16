‘Moonlight’ Director Left Stunned by Delroy Lindo’s Oscars Snub

WENN/Avalon/Nicky Nelson

Surprised that the ‘Da 5 Bloods’ actor was left out of the Academy Awards shortlist, filmmaker Barry Jenkins looks back at the time he held up his trophy in front of a screenshot the British veteran.

Filmmaker Barry Jenkins has been left in disbelief after actor Delroy Lindo was snubbed by Oscar voters for his role in “Da 5 Bloods“.

The “Moonlight” director was so convinced Lindo would be nominated for an acting honor – and win, he took a photo of himself holding up his own Oscar in front of a screenshot of the British screen veteran in action, and saved it to his phone.

He thought he would be able to celebrate Lindo’s nod for the Spike Lee war drama on Monday, March 15, when the Academy Awards shortlist was announced, but he was stunned to discover his pal had been overlooked.

“I took this pic eight or so months ago but decided not to tweet it,” Jenkins explained as he shared the image on Twitter. “If you had told me that by March 2021 it would be irrelevant I would’ve thought you crazy. An a** outta me (sic)”.

Despite picking up a string of awards season accolades, “Da 5 Bloods”, which co-starred the late Chadwick Boseman, was virtually shut out by Academy members, only picking up one nomination for Best Original Score for Terence Blanchard.

Lindo and “Da 5 Bloods” were not the only ones getting the cold shoulder. Jodie Foster was missing from the Best Supporting Actress list despite winning a Golden Globe for “The Mauritanian“. Similar situation also happened to Regina King. The “One Night in Miami…” director was left out of Best Director category though she was nominated at Critics’ Choice Awards and DGA Awards among others.

Both “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” were also left out of the Best Picture run. “Black Bottom” additionally was excluded from the contention for Best Adapted Screenplay. Still, it managed to get its stars Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis vying for the acting titles.