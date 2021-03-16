Moderna Up 2.3% As Firm Begins Trial of Covid-19 Vaccine In Kids  By Investing.com



© Reuters



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Moderna (NASDAQ:) shares were up 2.3% in premarket trade Tuesday after the company said it had begun dosing of its Covid-19 vaccine in children aged between six months and 12 years.

The study will assess the safety and effectiveness of two doses of the vaccine, mRNA-1273. It aims to enroll about 6,750 children in the U.S. and Canada.

The vaccine has already been authorized for emergency use in Americans aged 18 and above. That vaccine has been found to be effective without many cases of major side effects. The company is already testing the shot in adolescents between 12 and 18 years.

Vaccine rollout in the U.S. gathering pace might also be adding to the positive sentiment for the stock. Connecticut and Kansas became the latest states to announce an accelerated timeframe for adult vaccine eligibility on Monday, following Alaska, Michigan and Mississippi.