Michelle Obama Hopes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Reconcile with Royal Family

WENN/Snapshot/Avalon

When sharing her thoughts on Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the former First Lady says, ‘I think about the importance of family, and I just pray that there is forgiveness.’

AceShowbiz –

Michelle Obama has shared her thoughts on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s explosive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey. More than a week after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s tell-all interview was aired in the U.S., the former First Lady expressed her hope that the couple will reconcile with their royal family.

The 57-year-old offered her two cents in an interview with Access Hollywood. “My hope is that, when I think about what they’re going through, I think about the importance of family and I just pray that there is forgiveness and there is clarity and love and resolve at some point in time,” she said of the pair. “Because there’s nothing more important than family.”

In a separate interview, the “Becoming” author was asked what went through her mind when watching Meghan bared all since she herself has experienced loneliness during her time in the White House. To Jenna Bush Hager on the “Today” show, she said, “Public service, it’s a bright, sharp, hot spotlight, and most people don’t understand it, and nor should they.”

“The thing that I always keep in mind is that none of this is about us in public service. It’s about the people that we serve,” the wife of Barack Obama continued. “I always try to push the light back out and focus it on the folks that we are actually here to serve.”

When Jenna brought up the racism issue in the Palace that Meghan uncovered during her sit-down, Michelle pointed out, “As I said before, race isn’t a new construct in this world for people of color.” She added, “And so it wasn’t a complete surprise to hear her feelings and to have them articulated.”

“I think the thing that I hope for, and the thing I think about, is that this, first and foremost, is a family,” the author went on to emphasize. “I pray for forgiveness and healing for them so that they can use this as a teachable moment for us all.”

In her interview with Oprah, Meghan got candid about the racism she experienced while living in the Palace. “In those months when I was pregnant … we have in tandem the conversation of ‘he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,’ ” the former “Suits” actress candidly revealed. “[There were] also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”