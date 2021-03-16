Mia Farrow Accuses Woody Allen of Weaponizing Daughter Soon-Yi Previn Against Her

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

Meanwhile, Dylan Farrow takes to her Instagram account to reflect on the finale of ‘Allev v. Farrow’, writing, ‘To have my truth finally acknowledged by so many of you means the world to me.’

“Allen v. Farrow” aired its fourth and final episode on Sunday night, March 14. In the new outing of the HBO docuseries, Mia Farrow shared her feelings for her estranged daughter Soon-Yi Previn who is now married to Mia’s ex-husband Woody Allen.

Saying that she still loves Soon-Yi, Mia slammed the filmmaker for using Soon-Yi to go against her. “He’s weaponized two of my children that he’s turned against me,” the 76-year-old said in the finale as quoted by PEOPLE on Monday.

Talking about her children, twins Matthew and Sascha Previn, Lark Song Previn, Fletcher Previn, Summer “Daisy” Song Previn, as well as Soon-Yi and Moses, Mia went on to say, “They are all people I loved with all my heart. They are all people that I would’ve laid down my life for. I love Soon-Yi. It took me six years to throw away the Christmas stocking I knitted for her thinking she would come back, but she didn’t.”

Mia also shared that the whole thing that happened between her and Woody made her lose trust in men. “I never brought [dates or significant others] home because I didn’t want to risk anybody falling for one of my beautiful children or grandchildren,” she explained. “If I couldn’t trust Woody after 12 years, I would never take another risk with anybody else. I don’t trust myself to know. How would you know? I don’t know. So I never brought them home.”

She also blamed herself for inviting Woody into her family, calling it “the greatest regret of my life.” Mia admitted, “It’s my fault. I brought this guy into my family. There’s nothing I can do to take that away.”

Meanwhile, Dylan Farrow addressed the episode on social media. Taking to her Instagram account, she reflected on the finale, “To have my truth finally acknowledged by so many of you means the world to me. Thank you all for listening to my family’s story over the past month. I hope our story can help others heal and feel less alone. Never stop believing survivors.”