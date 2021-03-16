Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Predicts Duchess and Husband Prince Harry Will Get Divorced

WENN/Instar/Avalon

Samantha Markle, who writes a book about the Duchess, also claims in a new interview that the Duke of Sussex may be reconsidering his marriage to the former actress right now.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now happily waiting for their second child to be born, but someone doesn’t think that their happy marriage will last long enough. In an interview with TMZ, Meghan’s half-sister Samantha shared that she could see how the pair would end up getting divorced anytime soon.

“I see [the marriage] ending in divorce unless they get extensive counseling and can agree to work on being honest, to work on apologies, to work on everyone that they’ve damaged in the course of this bull-in-a-china-shop two-year spiel,” she told the outlet. “I mean, nothing about any of this has been honest, and the damage to the royals has been massive.”

Samantha, who writes a book about the Duchess, also claimed that the Duke of Sussex might be reconsidering his marriage to Meghan right now. “Maybe he’s already questioning it. He has to be if he has a functioning frontal lobe. He’s not 12,” she divulged. Accusing the former “Suits” star of lying, she added, “He’s got to have a sense of, ‘Oh, my God, everything you’ve said to me has been a lie.’ ”

<br />

Fans, however, were not impressed. “I see why she don’t mess with her family they are a mess,” one person wrote in an Instagram comment. “How tf she know what’s going on in they house Lmaaaaao???????? She talking like she stay with them,” someone else questioned.

“She needs to mind hers please and thank you. If she care so much she wouldn’t be airing her ‘sister’ business,” one person advised Samantha. Similarly, one user added, “Does Meghan even know u? Mind yo white business PLEASE!”

Meghan and Samantha, who share the same father, are known to be estranged from each other. In her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan even revealed that they don’t know each other. Commenting on Samantha’s tell-all memoir, Meghan told Oprah, “I think it would be hard to ‘tell all’ when you don’t know me. I grew up as an only child… The last time I saw her must have been at least 18, 19 years ago, and before then, 10 years before that.” Meghan also accused Samantha of changing “her last name back to Markle in her early 50s… only when I started dating Harry.”