Matt Sorum Expecting First Child at 60 With Wife Ace

WENN

The former Guns N’ Roses rocker is adding father to his resume as he is expecting his first child at the age of 60 with wife Ace Harper after nearly eight years of marriage.

Rocker Matt Sorum is set to become a first-time father at the age of 60.

The former Guns N’ Roses drummer and his wife, dancer and fashion designer Ace Harper, are expecting a baby girl later this year (21).

The couple announced the happy news via People.com, sharing a video of themselves discovering the sex of their first child with a slice of pink cake.

“We are beyond elated with God’s gift of our baby girl,” they said in a statement. “Of all the beautiful adventures we’ve been fortunate enough to have in our lives, there is nothing that compares to the joy we feel of finally creating our own family.”

“We’re excited to show our child all the wonderful experiences life has to offer.”

Sorum and Harper wed in 2013.

The couple got married in a star-studded ceremony at the Colony Palms Hotel in Palm Springs, California. The famous guests included Steven Tyler, Juliette Lewis, Jane Lynch, John Stamos, Dave Navarro and the groom’s bandmates Slash and Duff McKagan.

“Congratulations to @mattsorum & @aceharper for tying the knot this weekend!! All the best wishes from @PerlaFHudson the kids & I,” Slash tweeted back then.

A day after the wedding, Sorum wrote, “My first tweet since becoming a married man, yes it does feel different, more in Love with @AceHarper. Meanwhile, the bride penned, “I’m officially Mrs. Sorum! It was the most beautiful & happy day of my life! So grateful for my husband @mattsorum my soulmate & best friend.”

Sorum and Harper met for the first time at a Super Bowl party in Texas. They got engaged in 2011 after dating for seven years.