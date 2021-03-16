March Events That Could Affect the Crypto Industry By DailyCoin



March Events That Could Affect the Crypto Industry



Investors are deeply bullish on the cryptocurrency industry, pushing the total market capitalization to$1.75 trillion.

Prices could keep on the upswing or, conversely, head toward a price slump.

Key crypto events in March such as the Blockchain Africa Conference 2021 and Token 2049 have keynote speakers lined up who could have big news to share.

The month of March is studded with numerous crypto events around the world, drawing enthusiasts and amateurs into the big conversation.

These events have a reputation for being the vehicle of big announcements for upcoming projects and partnerships. They are also avenues for industry players to connect.

March crypto events come in the midst of what some might call crypto madness with the market witnessing a bullish run since the beginning of 2021. Several coins, and Dogecoin to name a few, have broken through their previous all-time highs in the last few months.

The conversation around cryptocurrencies is growing louder by the day, with massive media attention on blockchain technology. The buzz is further amplified by big corporations and institutional investors (think Microstrategy (NASDAQ:), Tesla (NASDAQ:), Mastercard (NYSE:), and Grayscale) increasingly setting their sights on digital assets.

These events will serve as a learning platform for newcomers, strengthen the resolve of early investors and unveil new opportunities.

Blockchain Expo Global 2021

Blockchain Expo Global 2021 – from 17 to 18 March – is a virtual event for the whole crypto ecosystem. Registration is free for all participants and includes discussions like “Unleashing the Potential of Blockchain in the Energy Industry” with Dr Maher Chebbo, Chair of the Digital Energy Transition for Europe (Initiative European Commission).

Other topics on offer include “Technology utopianism: A look into the Future of Blockchain” with Maria Gome de la Villa (Program Director Distributed Ledger Technology, ING), “Shaping the Future of Medical Cannabis through Transparency & Product Validation” with Ken Weisbrod (Vice President, Cannabis Strategy & Pharmacy Shoppers Drug Mart), and a Live Panel discussion on “Moving into the next phase – Blockchain in action.” Sponsors of this event include PricewatherhouseCoopers (PwC) and IBM (NYSE:).

On the Flipside

Blockchain Africa Conference, originally scheduled for live events in Capetown, moved online because of fears of another Covid-19 outbreak.

NFTs don’t need crypto, but crypto needs NFTs, experts say.

And the artist Beeple’s recent sale of an NFT work for $69 million certainly suggests popularity for this technology is on the upswing.

Token 2049

Token 2049 is scheduled for 23-24 March and has grown to become the top crypto event on the Asian continent.

Traditionally organized in Hong Kong, it unites the founders and executives of blockchain companies and crypto startups to share their opinions on the fledgeling industry. Token 2049 is an offshoot of Asia Cryptoweek, scheduled for November 2021.

Blockchain Africa Conference

The Blockchain Africa Conference will run from 18-19 March. Titled “From Hype To Mainstream,” the event seeks to explore the industry’s evolution in Africa with a focus on innovation that can be applied to solve Africa’s problems.

Originally planned for Capetown, South Africa, the conference will be held online as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other upcoming events billed for March include Polka DeFiance (online), Priv8 and Peace 2021 Pusan, Korea). It will be exciting to see what products will be unveiled at these events and how the market will react to the partnerships and new products being announced.

Continue reading on DailyCoin