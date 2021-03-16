Man jailed for rape and murder of Gold Coast newlywed

A man who raped and murdered a 21-year-old newlywed on the Gold Coast in 1983 has been jailed for 20 years.

Troy James O’Meara was 17 when he threatened Linda Reed on her lunch break at Pacific Fair Shopping Centre in Broadbeach and forced her to drive to a remote location where he restrained, sexually assaulted and drowned her in a creek.

Ms Reed’s partly clothed body was found bound with a bikini top and safety cord in the creek in bushland at Gaven, a rural area west of the Gold Coast .

Linda Reed was shopping on a lunch break when she was forced to drive to her watery grave. (Supplied)

O’Meara pleaded guilty to her rape and murder in early March and was today sentenced to 20 years jail.

It took detectives 35 years to finally track down O’Meara using DNA profiling.

It was a new examination of the fingerprint found in Ms Reed’s Toyota van which pointed them to O’Meara, who was never looked at by investigators in 1983.

Troy James O’Meara has been jailed for the murder and rape of Linda Reed. (9NEWS )

Linda Reed was just 21 when was killed. (Supplied)

“Troy James O’Meara murdered my wife, future children and my chances of being a father,” Ms Reed’s husband Robert said in a statement.

O’Meara, now 54, is already serving a life sentence for killing Ms O’Brien.