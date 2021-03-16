Man, 66, arrested in 2008 Valentine’s Day murder case

A 66-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the Valentine’s Day murder , an infamous Sydney cold case that had baffled police for more than a decade.

The body of Mr Lehmann, 66, was found inside a home unit at Alt Street in Ashfield on the evening of February 14, 2008.

Police are offering a $1 million reward for information into the murder of Bernd Lehmann more than 13 years ago. The body of the 66-year-old German national was found inside a home unit at Alt Street, Ashfield, about 7pm on Thursday 14 February 2008. No arrests have ever been made. (9News)

NSW Police are scheduled to speak this morning with details about the arrest.

Mr Lehmann was bludgeoned to death and suffered severe and fatal head injuries.

Following a Coronial Inquest in 2012, the case was passed on to the Unsolved Homicide Unit in the NSW Police.

In 2018, a forensic review of DNA samples obtained during the initial crime scene was conducted by forensic experts.

Police are offering a $1 million reward for information into the murder of Bernd Lehmann more than 13 years ago. The body of the 66-year-old German national was found inside a home unit at Alt Street, Ashfield, about 7pm on Thursday 14 February 2008. (9News)

The samples were then sent to the Genetic Ancestry Laboratory, managed by the University of Canberra and University of Technology Sydney for DNA phenotyping.

The analysis revealed the DNA samples did not belong to Mr Lehmann, and likely belonged to a man with a multi-racial background including European, Middle Eastern and African.