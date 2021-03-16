Loyola Superfan Sister Jean To Attend March Madness

March Madness royalty has entered the building!
As if there wasn’t enough hype for the first NCAA March Madness tournament in two years, the most legendary superfan is back. All praise the long-awaited return of Sister Jean!
According to the Chicago Tribune, she has been vaccinated and will be present for Loyola’s first-round game against Georgia Tech.
For those who don’t know, in 2018, 11th-seed Loyola University-Chicago had a Cinderella-run in the NCAA Tournament.
They made it all the way to the Final Four. Through their success, the world got to meet Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt.
Not only is she the team chaplain, but she is also their biggest fan and even gives the team scouting reports.
At the time, sports viewers were obsessed with the 98-year-old nun, who some argued, was the team’s secret weapon.
She became the tournament’s brightest star overnight…
…and she continues to represent and show support for her beloved Ramblers.
This season, Loyola has arguably the best defense in college basketball and it was enough to earn them a spot in the tourney as an 8th-seed.
The question is, is Sister Jean’s presence enough to get them through a bracket where they would have to play No. 1 seed Illinois in the Round of 32?
How far do you think Loyola will go in this year’s tournament? Share some love for Sister Jean in the comments below.
