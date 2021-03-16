Long-term investors are hodling, with 95% of Bitcoin trades involving ‘young coins’ By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
According to research by on-chain analytics provider, Glassnode, 95% of the changing hands last was last moved less than three months ago on the blockchain.

Glassnode’s March 15 The Week On-Chain report found that just 5% of spent outputs are more than 90 days old, indicating the vast majority of BTC moving on-chain are “young coins.”