Lilly Singh Wears “I Stand With Farmers” Mask To Support Farmer Protests



Naveen Sharma/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images



For example, one of the bills removes the Minimum Support Price, a guarantee that the government pays farmers to protect them from harsh drops in crop prices.

The Modi administration said the new laws give farmers the freedom to do business with whoever they want. However, farmers argue that selling directly to large corporations will drive the prices of their produce down so low that they will not be able to afford to run their farms anymore.