Lil Baby Allegedly Attacked Woman and Stole Her Camera

Lil Baby was accused of attacking a woman during his visit to Miami during Super Bowl Weekend. According to a new report, the “My Turn” artist and his entourage attacked the woman outside of a nightclub. Additionally, it was said that the rapper stole her camera.

According to a source who witnessed the alleged altercation, the attack happened back in February. The informant claimed that the rapper and his crew tried to get into the nightclub during the Big Game Weekend before somewhat of a panic ensued.

That reportedly prompted him and his entourage to hide behind a black car with the woman. That was when the altercation took place and it was allegedly recorded in a video which allegedly contains audio of Baby asking the woman about the stolen camera. When she told him that her camera was taken before she was “stomped out,” the victim allegedly had her hair pulled.

Baby has yet to comment on the allegations.

The altercation aside, Baby and fellow rapper Lil Durk are gearing up for a joint project. The collaboration was initially just rumors, but then Baby confirmed that it’s true in a new interview with MTV News. “Me and Durk locked in every night. That’s the new one. We coming. Me and Durk dropping an album for sure,” he shared, much to fans’ excitement.

Not only confirming the highly-anticipated project, Baby also shared the album’s potential title. “The Bigger Picture” spitter revealed that the project might be titled “The Voice of the Heroes”. “When it comes to that street s**t that hood s**t, we like the heroes,” Baby explained the title. “The kids look at us as heroes.”