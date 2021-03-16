Levi The Kiwi Mitre 10 worker who wants to trade red clay tomato for house

Levi Fletcher remembers charging into the bedroom to tell his fiancée his audacious plan, to trade a golf ball-sized, red clay tomato for an entire house .

“She was like, ‘what?'” Mr Fletcher said.

“Which I guess is what anyone’s reaction would be.”

New Zealander Levi Fletcher, with his daughter Jadem, hopes to trade his way from a single red clay tomato to a house for his family. (9News)

Mr Fletcher hopes his radical idea will get his young family on the first rung of New Zealand’s increasingly difficult to get on property ladder .

Currently, Mr Fletcher, his fiancée Beka and daughter, Jadem, 2, rent a small studio apartment in Taranaki, in New Zealand’s North Island .

“It’s quite hard at the moment, with house prices and all of that. So I decided to see if I could trade a red clay tomato all the way up until I got a house,” Mr Fletcher said.

The 22-year-old Mitre 10 worker said he’s a glass half-full guy, which will likely prove useful as he embarks on his unusual “out of the box” quest.

Mr Fletcher’s plan involves making a series of trades, which increase in value and hopefully ends with a deed of property with his name on it.

It’s a road that has been travelled before.

The humble red clay tomato which Levi Fletcher hopes will, through a series of trades, end with a family home. (9News)

Beginning in 2005, it took Canadian man Kyle MacDonald 14 trades over 12 months to go from a single red paper clip to a two-story farmhouse in Saskatchewan.

Two months into his scheme, Mr Fletcher has so far made six trades and is currently sitting on 45 boutique cast-iron firewood splitting devices, which are made in Australia and valued at just over $10,000.

Choosing the right object to start with was important, and a headscratcher, Mr Fletcher said.

“I didn’t want something that was boring. I wanted something completely out of the ordinary.

Canadian blogger Kyle MacDonald bartered his way to a house from a red paper clip, in 2006. (Getty)

“I was walking around, looking through the house … I couldn’t really find anything. And then here’s this little red clay tomato, sitting on the table, that my partner had made a few hours earlier for my daughter to play with.

“It was the perfect size, it looked cool. And I told my fiancée that I was going to trade it for a house.”

From the tiny clay tomato Mr Fletcher nabbed himself a leather baseball glove.

After that he landed a fishing rod and reel.

From the fishing kit he traded up to a set of power tools and a meet-and-greet package with New Zealand band, Six60.

That deal vaulted him into eight jars of prized Manuka Honey, valued at $8000.

And the honey secured him 45 kindling cracker firewood splitters, invented by a young New Zealand schoolgirl and now manufactured in Australia.

“You’ve got to think out of the box,” Mr Fletcher says of his trading strategy.

The trades take a lot of perseverance, he says, and “it is absolutely a tough journey.”

“There’s a point within every trade that it slows down or the interest drops away. You’ve got to keep going.

“If I don’t really work hard for this, then it’s not gonna happen.”

Key to his success so far are his Instagram page, momentum and word of mouth.

Mr Fletcher is grateful for all the help he’s had so far, and he plans to pay it forward as he continues on his journey.

He will donate five of the 45 kindling crackers to the vulnerable or people in need over the coming New Zealand winter.

“If I can give back, I will,” he said.

“I think everybody has ideas on how they want to succeed or make money or achieve what they want. But a lot of the time, we don’t always act on it.

“What have I got to lose? At the moment it’s really working.”