LeBron James becomes part owner of Boston Red Sox

The four-time NBA champion is now linked with the Bronx Bombers’ biggest rivals.

Michael Silverman of the Boston Globe (h/t ESPN) reports that James and business associate Maverick Carter have become partners in the Fenway Sports Group and, thus, are part owners of the Boston Red Sox. The amount of ownership shares obtained by James and Carter isn’t known as of Tuesday afternoon.

According to Asher Klein of NBC10 Boston, Major League Baseball must approve the moves before they become official.

James, 36, acquired a 2% stake in reigning English Premier League champions Liverpool via a 2011 business deal. After Liverpool clinched the title for the pandemic-altered 2019-20 campaign last June, James took to Twitter to celebrate the club’s achievement.

Joe Pompliano of Huddle Up added: