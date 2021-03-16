LeBron again makes history with latest triple-double

Jason Kidd is the only player who came close to notching as many triple-doubles after turning 35 years old with eight. No other player in NBA history has more than three after reaching the age of 35.

As noted, James continues to make NBA history on a stunningly consistent basis. In February, he became only the third player ever to score 35,000 points in his career, joining Utah Jazz legend Karl Malone (36,928) and fellow Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387).

James put the NBA on notice last week when he noted how he entered the unofficial second half of the 2020-21 season rested, refreshed and ready to roll when the league resumed play last week following the All-Star break. Given how he continues to accumulate accolades and break records while dominating a league long known as a young man’s game, it stands to reason the 36-year-old James has no designs on hanging up his sneakers anytime soon.

And why should he? After all, James is putting up another MVP-caliber campaign this season, averaging 25.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists while posting a 50.9/35.9/68.9 shooting percentage line across 38 games.

James has also managed to keep the Lakers afloat despite being shorthanded by the absence of Anthony Davis, among others. After Monday’s victory, the Lakers sit at 26-13 and in the No. 3 slot in the Western Conference, trailing only the Utah Jazz (28-10) and Phoenix Suns (26-12).