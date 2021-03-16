Leah Remini Accuses Sharon Osbourne Of Frequently Calling Julie Chen And Sara Gilbert Slurs

WENN/Ivan Nikolov

In a story published by journalist Yashar Ali, the ‘King of Queens’ alum claims that ‘The Talk’ host called her former co-hosts ‘wonton’, ‘slanty eyes’ and ‘p***y licker’ among others.

AceShowbiz –

Leah Remini has accused Sharon Osbourne of using slurs against their former “The Talk ” co-hosts. “The King of Queens” alum, who was a co-host in the first season of the morning talk show, claimed that the wife of Ozzy Osbourne frequently referred to ex-colleagues Julie Chen and Sara Gilbert using racist and homophobic slurs.

The 50-year-old actress made the allegation in a story published by journalist Yashar Ali. She said Sharon called out Julie, who is Chinese American, because Julie reportedly tried to take center stage. “I mean, who the f**k does slanty eyes think she is? She shouldn’t be pillow-talking with our boss,” Leah quoted Sharon as saying, referring to Julie and her Ex-CBS CEO husband Les Moonves.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum also alleged that Sharon mocked Sara, who is lesbian, using homophobic language. “Why won’t the p***y licker do anything about the wonton?” she recalled the latter’s remarks of their former co-host. “Why won’t the fish eater be part of this discussion? She’s the f**king executive producer.”

Leah, who also claimed that Sharon referred to her using Italian slurs such as WOP and Guinea, admitted to feeling regretful that she did not speak up about the matter in the past. “Not only did I do nothing about the racism and bullying I was receiving and witnessing, I was party to it,” she stated. “I had to own up to my own ugly.”

“Although being fired was devastating at that time, in part because someone we considered a friend turned on us for a show we helped to create, I am grateful for the time away to do the work I needed to do,” she went on. “Coming from Scientology, where racism, bullying and bigotry is taught, I had to unlearn a lot. I’m still learning and hopefully evolving. I can’t say that Sharon has focused on the work she needs to do.”

In response to Leah’s accusations, Sharon’s publicist Howard Bragman said in a released statement, “The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host.” He continued, “For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the U.K. and other gestures of kindness too many to name.”

“Sharon is disappointed, but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment,” Howard further spilled on Sharon’s reaction. “She will survive this, as she always has and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature.”

On March 10, Sharon was engaged in an on-air debate with co-host Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan‘s controversial comments about Meghan Markle‘s interview with Oprah Winfrey. It prompted CBS to cancel two episodes of “The Talk”, and set it to return on Wednesday, March 17.

The new allegations against Sharon, however, led the network to extend the show’s hiatus until Tuesday, March 23. “CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions,” so read the statement from the network.

“We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on ‘The Talk’,” the network further noted. “This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues.”