Latest Chinese Covid Vaccine Is From Hamster Ovaries

China has approved its fifth Covid-19 vaccine, and it’s made from the ovary cells of hamsters.

The vaccine was developed by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co. and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It was developed by a team led by George Gao, the head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The Chinese Academy of Sciences said in a statement on Tuesday that the Chinese government had given the shot authorization for emergency use on March 10, making it the fourth vaccine approved for that use.

Neither the company nor the institute has published efficacy data from its Phase 3 trials, which are taking place in China, Ecuador, Indonesia, Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan has approved the vaccine. The Chinese Academy of Sciences said that Phase 3 clinical trials, which involve 29,000 volunteers, were “progressing smoothly.”

In Phase 1 and 2 trials in China, the Chinese Academy of Sciences said, there were no serious adverse reactions among the volunteers and the vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies at levels on par with those of other coronavirus shots. Those results have not been peer-reviewed.