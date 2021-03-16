Lala Kent Shares Raw Selfie After Giving Birth to First Child With Randall Emmett

Instagram

The new mom and ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star announces the arrival of her daughter Ocean Kent Emmett by posting on Instagram a picture of her cradling the newborn baby.

Lala Kent has become a new mother. Having given birth to her first child with fiance Randall Emmett, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star shared a raw selfie with their baby girl on social media.

The 31-year-old posted the picture on Instagram on Monday, March 15. The snap saw her sitting on a hospital bed while cradling her new bundle of joy. In the accompaniment of the post, she revealed her daughter’s name, “Ocean Kent Emmett.”

Lala has since been showered with love from her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars. One in particular was Katie Maloney who gushed, “Beautiful mama! Love you! Proud of you!! Can’t wait to meet Ocean.” Kristen Doute additionally raved, “I love you my gorgeous La and you little baby Ocean! I can’t believe she’s here!!” Brittany Cartwright chimed in, “Congratulations gorgeous!!!!”

Also sharing the exciting news was Lala’s fiance, Randall. Putting out the identical picture on his own Instagram page, he penned, “She’s healthy, beautiful, and perfect like her mother!”

Ocean was born one day after Randall documented Lala’s labor. Posting an Instagram photo of his fiancee laying in a hospital bed with one of her hands resting on her belly, the 49-year-old producer captioned it, “And so it begins………”

Lala went public with her pregnancy in September 2020. When speaking on her “Give Them Lala… With Randall” podcast, she divulged, “Today is my 30th birthday and I can’t think of any other way to celebrate than with you guys coming through your headphones and speakers. And for my 30th birthday, I had the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too. I am pregnant.”

“I am so excited, I feel very maternal and motherly,” the then-expectant mom continued sharing her joy. “I cry about everything. I look in the refrigerator and it could be empty or full and I’m like, it’s happy or sad.”

Lala and Randall got engaged in September 2018 when they celebrated her 28th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Randall was previously married to Ambyr Childers, with whom he shares two daughters together.