Kylie Jenner and Amelia Hamlin Praying for Makeup Artist After Brain Surgery Following Car Crash

Kylie and Amelia are wishing celebrity makeup artist Samuel Rauda a full recovery after the makeup artist underwent an emergency brain surgery following an ‘awful’ car accident.

Kylie Jenner and Amelia Hamlin are praying for celebrity makeup artist Samuel Rauda‘s recovery after undergoing emergency brain surgery.

Rauda was taken to the hospital over the weekend (13-14Mar21) after he was involved in a traffic accident, and Hamlin – one of his clients – was quick to offer up her support after retweeting an update from one of Samuel’s friends, @itslademi.

The initial tweet reads, “An awful accident happened & he flew off a moving vehicle crushing his head into the pavement, suffering from internal bleeding and 8 different injuries to his brain. The surgery went well and now we are all just waiting for when Sam wakes.”

“During this time I ask you to join in and help Same & his family with the overwhelming medical expenses (sic). His family has started a go-fund-me, so if you can… anything helps and adds up. Please keep Sam in your prayers and thoughts, he is the most talented and charismatic person I’ve yet to know. I can’t wait to give him a hug and tell him how much he is loved.”

Amelia wrote, “My heart is breaking. may god protect your beautiful soul. You are in our prayers. Let us pray for a speedy recovery,” while Kylie added, “May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel everyone take a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families go fund me (sic).”

The Go Fund Me campaign has already raised over $47,000 (£33,800) towards its goal of $60,000 (£43,200).