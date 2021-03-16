KUWTK: Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her ‘Challenging Year’ – Video!

Advertisement

Despite a very difficult 2020 and her divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is trying her best to remain positive and look back at everything that took place in her life recently in a positive way as well! During her appearance on the latest Good Morning Vogue episode, the reality TV celeb shared that ‘I think this year’s been challenging for so many people,’ adding that she chooses to see those twelve months as a ‘huge cleanse’ and ‘a huge opportunity for people to truly be grateful for the simple things and that’s a huge, I think, awakening that so many people had. The amount of time that, I know, me and all of my parent friends have spent with our children’s been so beautiful, that we get this time.’

She went on to share that ‘I always try to look at things in a positive way. Even though it’s been a challenging year, it is a time to regenerate, get creative, spend a lot of time with family, and all this time I have been able to spend with my children’s been priceless. That part has been so beautiful.’

Sure enough, Kim has been able to spend the quarantine with her four young ones at her home in Calabasas.

Furthermore, they would also go on different trips while being really careful and went on their private island too.

They’ve also spent some time at Kanye’s ranch in Wyoming before the whole public split.

Now, it’s only the rapper who lives there, separate from the rest of his family.

Kim did not really talk about her split from Kanye but she was not asked about it either.

Her main message was that she really hopes that once things go back to normal, people will not let their minds and souls be filled up with negativity anymore.