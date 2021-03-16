Kraken users have already staked half a million ETH By Cointelegraph

On Tuesday, Kraken said via a public statement that the company was, “pleased to announce that the total amount of ether staked through its platform has now surpassed 500,000 ETH, as the Ethereum community continues to express its support for the much-awaited transition to proof of stake (PoS).”

Ethereum’s transition to 2.0 officially began in December 2020 with the launch of its beacon chain. The long-awaited scaling solution takes the blockchain from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus algorithm. In the months since the transition began, users of United States-based crypto exchange Kraken have allocated more than half a million Ether (ETH) to the platform for staking purposes.

