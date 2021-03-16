Kodak Black Appears To Insinuate That He Inspired Jay-Z And Not The Other Way Around

Hot New Hip Hop captured an IG post from Kodak Black this month in which he appeared to insinuate that Jay-Z, the legendary rapper, took inspiration from him, rather than the other way around. As most know, Jay-Z laid the groundwork for the rapper-turned-entrepreneur, a path many others have successfully followed as well.

In recent news, Hov’s appearance has made its way into the headlines instead, including the fact that he is clearly growing his hair out. The rapper showed it off at the Grammy Awards this past weekend.

RELATED: Tina Knowles Proves Once Again That She’s Probably The Best Grandma Ever

Reportedly, Jay-Z, who also goes by the name, Hov, appreciates the work by the legendary Jean-Michel Basquiat who unfortunately died from a drug overdose at the height of his fame. Fans believe Jay-Z has taken inspiration from Mr. Basquiat.

However, Kodak Black, on the other hand, thinks Jay-Z is clearly copying his own style. This isn’t exactly anything new in case you’re wondering. Hot New Hip Hop has reported a few times over the last few weeks that Black has been making similar claims against other artists in the scene.

One such example is Kodak and Pooh Shiesty, the rapper who just released his first very successful single with Lil’ Durk. According to Hot New Hip Hop, Kodak Black and Pooh were fighting over what some social media fans called a “nonsensical issue.”

RELATED: Jay-Z’s New Album 4:44 Hit’s No. 1 Making It His Fourteenth Consecutive Number 1 Record

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMLXzLOFAKO/

Regarding Kodak Black, the rapper managed to get himself out of prison at the hands of his manager who also works for Lil Wayne. Lil Wayne was previously charged with a very serious batch of charges, as was Kodak Black, in fact, Kodak Black was serving time in prison.

But Wayne’s manager struck a deal with Donald Trump, which allegedly led to Tha Carter V artist participating in a photo op with the former president. Lil Wayne was put on blast on social media after pictures surfaced of him shaking hands with the ex-president, who lost to Joe Biden in the last election anyway.

Advertisement

Even though Trump managed to score the photo op with Lil Wayne, Trmp still wasn’t able to win the 2020 election. A deal is a deal though, so Kodak and Lil’ Wayne were allowed to walk free.