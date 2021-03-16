Kim Kardashian Hinted Kanye West Divorce Was “Huge Cleanse”

“The kids are getting older. He’s very cautious about what we have in the house — we got rid of the TVs in the kids’ rooms and removed makeup from North’s room,” she went on. “He’s been very … had this epiphany of … being a little bit more strict as a dad and being very forceful on the imagery that’s in our household and what they see.”
“I’m always gonna be me, and so we had discussions and fights,” she added. “He’s gonna do things that I don’t agree with, but there’s also that fine line of staying firm and doing what you feel comfortable with.”
“Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security,'” a source told Page Six. “She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy.”
“The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang,” a source told Page Six in January. “They’ve filmed Kim discussing her marital problems. But everyone involved is on a nondisclosure agreement, because the finale won’t screen until later in 2021.”