Kim Kardashian Describes 2020 as ‘Huge Cleanse’ Amid Kanye West Divorce

WENN/Instar

While she admits that the past year has been ‘challenging,’ the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star is grateful because she can spend more time with her four children.

AceShowbiz –

Kim Kardashian managed to focus on the positive things that happened in 2020 despite her split from Kanye West. Nearly a month after she filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star described the year as a “huge cleanse.”

The 40-year-old reality star, who submitted the divorce papers on February 19, made the statement when speaking on Vogue’s video series, “Good Morning Vogue”. She first shared, “I think that this year has been so challenging for so many people, but I also think that this year was a huge cleanse and just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things.”

“That is a huge, I think, awakening that so many people had and just who you want to spend your time with, the people that you’ll allow into your home because everything is so scary and everyone’s afraid of everything,” the mother of four added. “The amount of time that I know me and all my parent friends have spent with our children has been so beautiful.”

While she admitted that the past year has been “challenging,” the younger sister of Kourtney Kardashian was grateful she could spend more time with her kids. “I think it’s been a time to regenerate, get creative, spend so much time with family and just this time that I’ve been able to spend with my children has been priceless,” she pointed out.

“That part has been so beautiful just knowing that – when we do start to fill our plates back up, I hope that we don’t fill them up with things that don’t make us happy and I hope that even the work schedule – I used to work non-stop and I would have done anything and everything at all hours and never taken into consideration just slowing down at all,” the SKIMS founder further elaborated. “I think it was needed.”

During the interview, Kim also opened up about her study to become a lawyer. “I’m still in law school. I have two years left and so I have two years under my belt and it’s, I’m ramping it up now. So I have about like six hours every day,” she divulged. “I’m gonna have to get up really early tomorrow and write like a two-hour essay. I’m really hopeful in that I’m working on like a handful of cases.”