Karlie Kloss and Husband’s Pal Reveals Their Baby’s Gender

Shortly after Josh Kushner offered the first glimpse of his first child with the former Victoria’s Secret Angel, one of their friends appears to let slip in the comment section that it’s a boy.

A friend of Karlie Kloss and her husband has apparently revealed their baby’s gender. Shortly after Josh Kushner introduced his first child with the former Victoria’s Secret Angel on social media, Mickey Hess seemed to let slip that the newest member of the couple’s family is a boy.

Mickey’s revelation came after Josh took to Instagram on Sunday, March 14 to offer a first glimpse at his newborn. In the accompaniment of the post, he declared, “Welcome to the world.” It got the husband of fashion designer Misha Nonoo to reply, “We love him so much already. Welcome to the world.”

Mickey Hess appeared to reveal the sex of Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner’s baby.

Aside from Mickey, supermodel Gisele Bundchen also congratulated the brother of Donald Trump‘s son-in-law Jared Kushner for the baby news. She raved, “Congrats !!! Enjoy every moment. They grow so fast !” Meanwhile, Kate Hudson celebrated the happy news by giving away a number of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Karlie was first unveiled to be pregnant back in October 2020. “Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021,” a source close to her spilled to PEOPLE at that time. “[She] will be the most amazing mother.”

The “Project Runway” host did not directly confirm her pregnancy. However, in December the same year, she spoke up about her struggle to maintain her workout routine while having a bun in the oven. “I normally love running but I have to say I’m out of breath these days just talking or going up a flight of stairs,” she told the Wall Street Journal.

“Being pregnant has put a little bit of a damper on my running routine but I still have been trying to stay active no matter what, going for lots of long walks,” the model added. “I normally am up at 6.30, 7 (A.M.), but I feel like these days, more into winter, I’m hitting the snooze button more and more. I like to get my workout in first thing in the morning, so I almost force myself to get out of bed and put on my leggings, my sneakers and my sports bra.”

Karlie and Joshua, who began dating in 2012, got engaged in July 2018. They tied the knot later in October 2018 in a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York. In June 2019, the married couple threw a bigger wedding party in Wyoming which was attended by famous celebrities including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Derek Blasberg.