Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker’s Chase Is Still On And She Loves It – Check Out Her Video

Kandi Burruss just told her fans that her and Todd Tucker‘s chase is still on and she definitely loves this. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

A commenter said: ‘One time for the best couple in Atlanta😍#blacklove…sn: Kandi you have really pretty eyes like they look a different colour on tv😂but still pretty non the less.’

Someone else posted this: ‘So sweet I love y’all’s relationship!! Y’all compliment each other so well, and You look beautiful 😍😍’ and another follower said: ‘So so so extra sweet. I was smiling the whole video like I know y’all 😂 I love seeing stuff like this. 🤎’

One other commenter posted this message: ‘As I said before, Lord please gorilla glue Todd and Kandi❤️’ and another commenter said: ‘What was the name of the spiritual person who told you Todd was yours? And where was that again 😂 serious though.’

One other follower posted this: ‘Fresh flowers are the best, and even better from someone who loves you!’ and one other commenter said: ‘So beautiful….. people tend to get comfortable and boring after they are married. So so beautiful yassss👏❤’

Kandi Burruss shared a new Speak On It episode on her YouTube channel. Check out the post that she shared below.

‘Happy Sunday! If y’all aren’t out & about go to #KandiOnline & get caught up on #SpeakOnIt before #RHOA comes on tonight! 🗣’ Kandi captioned her post.

Earlier, Kandi impressed her fans with some pics featuring her grandmother. Check out the photos that made her follower emotional below.

‘#TBT grandma edition! Here’s @mamajoyce1_ affectionately known as Memo with her grandbabies @rileyburruss, @acetucker, & @blazetucker,’ Kandi said.

In other news, Kandi just invited Kenya Moore to be a part of her series called Speak on It. Check out the clip that she shared on her IG account.