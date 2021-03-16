Japanese court rules same-sex couples not being able to marry is ‘unconstitutional’: Kyodo By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Women hold hands during the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade in Tokyo
TOKYO (Reuters) – A Japanese district court on Wednesday ruled that same-sex couples not being able to marry is “unconstitutional,” Kyodo news agency reported, though it threw out the plaintiffs’ demands for damages from the Japanese government.
The ruling, the first in Japan on the legality of same-sex marriages, is a symbolic victory and had been eagerly awaited in the only G7 nation that doesn’t fully recognise same-sex partnerships, with marriage defined in the constitution as based on “the mutual consent of both sexes.”
