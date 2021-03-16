Japan February exports fall 4.5% year/year – MOF

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s exports fell 4.5% in

February from a year earlier, down for the first time in three

months, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Wednesday.

The reading compared with a 0.8% decrease expected by

economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 6.4% rise in

January.

Imports rose 11.8% in the year to February, versus the

median estimate for an 11.9% increase and reversing from a 9.5%

drop in the previous month.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 217.4 billion yen

($1.99 billion), versus the median estimate for a 420.0 billion

yen surplus.

To view full tables, go to the MOF website at:

http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

($1 = 109.0300 yen)

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto

Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)