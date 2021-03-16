Japan February exports fall 4.5% year/year – MOF

Article content
TOKYO — Japan’s exports fell 4.5% in
February from a year earlier, down for the first time in three
months, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Wednesday.
The reading compared with a 0.8% decrease expected by
economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 6.4% rise in
January.
Imports rose 11.8% in the year to February, versus the
median estimate for an 11.9% increase and reversing from a 9.5%
drop in the previous month.
The trade balance came to a surplus of 217.4 billion yen
($1.99 billion), versus the median estimate for a 420.0 billion
yen surplus.
To view full tables, go to the MOF website at:
http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm
($1 = 109.0300 yen)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)