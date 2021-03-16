James Bond Villain Yaphet Kotto Passed Away at 81

Facebook

The actor famous for his role as the main baddie opposite Roger Moore in 007 movie ‘Live and Let Die’ has died at the age of 81, his wife announces on social media.

AceShowbiz –

Actor Yaphet Kotto, most famous for starring as a villainous kingpin in James Bond movie “Live and Let Die“, has passed away aged 81.

The news was broken by Kotto’s wife Tessie Sinahon on Facebook on Monday night (15Mar21) as she wrote, “I’m saddened and still in shocked of the passing of my husband Yaphet of 24 years. He died last night around 10:30pm Philippine time… You played a villain on some of your movies but for me you’re a real hero and to a lot of people also. A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find. One of the best actor in Hollywood a Legend. Rest in Peace Honey, I’m gonna miss you everyday, my best friend, my rock (sic).”

As well as starring in “Live and Let Die” – in which he pulled double duty playing dictator Dr. Kananga and his alter ego Mr. Big – Kotto famously played technician Dennis Parker in 1979 movie “Alien“, and appeared opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1987 action film “The Running Man“.

He also enjoyed success on the small screen, starring as Al Giardello in the series “Homicide: Life on the Street” from 1993 to 1999.

Kotto’s final role before his death saw him voice the character of Parker once again for the “Alien: Isolation” video game.

He is survived by his wife and six children.

According to Sinahon, the actor had “a lot of plans” before his death. “We discussed you have a lot of interviews waiting and you have movie offers like G.I. Joe and the movie of Tom Cruise and others. You still have plan to release your book and build a religious organization based on Yogananda’s Teachings,” she wrote.