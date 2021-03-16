Isotrol and Berkana Resources Corporation Partner to Accelerate Growth in the North American Renewable Energy Market

Article content

Isotrol’s solutions for Renewable Energies and its extensive experience in the sector come together with the reputation and local position in the USA and Canada of Berkana Resources

BOSTON — Isotrol, an international benchmark in engineering and control software solutions focused on improving the operational efficiency of Renewable Energy assets, and Berkana Resources, a leader in Operational Technology (OT) for the Energy market, have recently signed a partnership Agreement to address the rapidly expanding North American Renewable Energy market. As a result of this collaboration, both companies will jointly provide a better and more competitive solution, tailored to local needs in the execution of projects for their clients.

Isotrol has been present in the North American market for more than seven years and brings to this partnership its Renewable Energy knowledge, experience and technology including Bluence®, Isotrol’s comprehensive management platform for Renewable Energy. Berkana Resources has been providing Operational Technology services in North America since 2004 and brings its control system operational, technical, security and compliance knowledge to the partnership, along with a strong local position.