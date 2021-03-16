Investor ‘stumbles’ into 30,000% gain after buying Beeple NFT for $969 By Cointelegraph

Recounting the story in an article published by Business Insider on Sunday, Fairchild noted that despite being a long-time fan of Beeple, he didn’t have any knowledge about NFTs and had little faith that anybody would want to collect tokenized art at the time of the purchase.

Edward Fairchild, one of the founders of Los Angeles-based cannabis company THC Design, revealed that he “stumbled” into buying a nonfungible token, or NFT, from acclaimed digital artist “Beeple” that has since increased in value 30,000% since he purchased it in December 2020.

