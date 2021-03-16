Injective Partners With PARSIQ for Decentralized Trading By CoinQuora



Injective Partners With PARSIQ for Decentralized Trading



Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Injective has partnered with PARSIQ.

Through this partnership, Injective will enable an automated decentralized trading.

Injective, a DeFi-based protocol, has recently announced its partnership with PARSIQ. Via this partnership, Injective will enable automated decentralized trading.

According to Injective, doing this will help users to follow rules when buying and selling digital assets every time. Also, this collaboration will enable crypto traders to access unlimited trading options without hassle.

Best of all, this partnership will make it easy for users to combine tools to create blockchain-based platforms. It will also specifically help its users to execute automated trading in a much more efficient manner.

In line with this, Injective CEO Eric Chen said,

“The PARSIQ team is working on a much needed innovation for the rapidly growing crypto sector. This integration will be a game-changer for the decentralized trading ecosystem as a whole.”

Furthermore, Injective company is planning to create new derivatives trading options such as indices. However, the Injective company will do this using PARSIQ native currency.

Not only this, Injective aims to connect new off-chain apps and devices to create IFTTT within the crypto space. Moreover, PARSIQ is a blockchain-based company in the crypto space. It functions as a bridge between off-chain apps and blockchain that monitors traders and their crypto wallets.

This article first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora