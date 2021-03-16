Indiana and Ohio are expanding their pools of vaccine-eligible residents.

The pace of vaccinations in both Indiana and Ohio is comparable to the national pace of vaccinations, according to a Times database.

In Ohio, as of Monday, about 21 percent of adults in the state had received at least one shot and 12 percent were totally vaccinated, according to a Times database.

Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio, a Republican, announced the expanded eligibility on Tuesday, as well as a goal of working up to administering 6,000 shots a day across the state in the coming days, an increase over the 1,500 shots a day he said the state is currently administering.

With the expanded criteria, Mr. DeWine said another 1.5 million Ohio residents will be eligible for the vaccine on Friday. He also said a new Federal Emergency Management Agency mass vaccination site, the Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center, would handle shots for more than 200,000 people over the next eight weeks.

“I want to thank the president, President Biden, for making this site available to us,” Mr. DeWine said during a news conference on Tuesday.