Hospital Investigation underway at Sydney hospital after newborn baby’s sudden death

An investigation is underway at Blacktown Hospital’s maternity unit after the sudden death of a newborn baby.

The infant’s death marks the fifth newborn baby to have died at the hospital in the past 18 months.

A Blacktown Hospital spokesperson said an investigation into the incident is underway.

Blacktown Hospital in western Sydney. (James Brickwood/Sydney Morning Herald)

“The death of a baby is a tragedy. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family, who are receiving bereavement support at this incredibly difficult time,” the spokesperson said.

“The Hospital General Manager and the Women’s and Children’s nurse manager have met with the family and assured them a Root Cause Analysis (RCA) is underway.

“All RCAs are referred to NSW Health and the Clinical Excellence Commission. In addition, an internal investigation into the infant’s death has also commenced.”

The spokesperson said the ward was fully staffed at the time of the incident, which included full medical and midwifery coverage.

“Western Sydney Local Health District follows a rigorous process to ensure we identify, investigate, and learn from incidents that occur in our hospitals,” the spokesperson said.

Since October 2020, Blacktown Hospital has appointed three senior medical officers, four junior doctors and 15 midwives – with more appointments still to be made.

“Recruitment to permanent positions continues and Western Sydney Local Health District has brought the maternity service staffing assessment forward by 12 months,” the spokesperson said.

“It is due to be completed this month and we are committed to increasing staffing even further, as indicated by the recent review.

The District has also opened a dedicated operating theatre at Blacktown Hospital to provide improved access for emergency caesarean sections.”