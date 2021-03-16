Henry Hammond ordered to serve 25 years in mental hospital over death of Courtney Herron

Hammond blamed his schizophrenic delusions for killing the 25-year-old.
Ms Herron had been couch-surfing and sleeping rough while struggling with drug and mental health issues at the time of her death.
Hammond will be transported from Port Phillip prison to the Thomas Embling mental health hospital.
His lawyers pushed for his order to be reviewed in three to five years, instead of being reviewed three months before his planned release in 2044, but the request was knocked back as Justice Phillip Priest could not see “things changing” with Hammond’s mental state in the near future.
Hammond’s custodial order has been backdated to the date of his arrest in May 2019.