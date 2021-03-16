Hacker makes off with $5.7m after ransacking social token platform By Cointelegraph

Hacker makes off with $5.7m after ransacking social token platform
Social token platform Roll suffered a hot wallet breach, resulting in hackers draining at least 3,000 ETH worth $5.7 million on March 15.
At roughly 8am UTC, digital asset management platform MyCrypto reported that a hacker may have compromised the private keys for Roll’s hot wallet, allowing them to transfer funds from users’ accounts at will.
