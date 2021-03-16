Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.66% By Investing.com

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 0.66%, while the index gained 0.89%, and the index gained 1.13%.

The best performers of the session on the were Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:), which rose 6.29% or 12.27 points to trade at 207.45 at the close. Meanwhile, Continental AG O.N. (DE:) added 3.49% or 3.97 points to end at 117.75 and Delivery Hero AG (DE:) was up 3.05% or 3.20 points to 108.00 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Adidas AG (DE:), which fell 1.97% or 5.80 points to trade at 288.70 at the close. RWE AG ST O.N. (DE:) declined 1.38% or 0.450 points to end at 32.200 and Allianz SE VNA O.N. (DE:) was down 0.84% or 1.80 points to 211.70.

The top performers on the MDAX were Varta AG (DE:) which rose 14.39% to 128.000, Hugo Boss AG NA O.N. (DE:) which was up 7.22% to settle at 36.230 and Zalando SE (DE:) which gained 5.03% to close at 90.68.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 10.09% to 75.210 in late trade, Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) which lost 5.91% to settle at 109.62 and Thyssenkrupp AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 3.66% to 11.200 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Varta AG (DE:) which rose 14.39% to 128.000, Jenoptik AG (DE:) which was up 4.51% to settle at 28.260 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 3.85% to close at 22.680.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 10.09% to 75.210 in late trade, Deutsche Telekom AG Na (DE:) which lost 0.82% to settle at 16.492 and Software AG (DE:) which was down 0.63% to 33.370 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 433 to 254 and 67 ended unchanged.

Shares in Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) rose to 5-year highs; up 6.29% or 12.27 to 207.45. Shares in Hugo Boss AG NA O.N. (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 7.22% or 2.440 to 36.230.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 7.19% to 18.98 a new 52-week low.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.08% or 1.30 to $1730.50 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April fell 1.12% or 0.73 to hit $64.66 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 0.89% or 0.61 to trade at $68.27 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.20% to 1.1905, while EUR/GBP fell 0.20% to 0.8566.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 91.862.

