Gabrielle Union’s Workout Video Motivates Fans – See It Here

Gabrielle Union‘s latest video managed to impress her fans, so you better make sure to check it out below. Here it is.

‘Get it right, Get it Tight. We just launched new workouts on @fitonapp… And did I mention they’re FREE. Follow @fitonapp and tap the link in bio to check them out. We’ve got a new way to burn that booty 🍑 an arm blast and a mobility workout that I know you will all love!’ Gabrielle captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I see your both back to KILL us all. Thanks.😂’ and one other follower said: ‘Yeeees!!! Your workouts with Quinn are the best 😁😁’

A commenter posted this: ‘I’ve done some of your workouts and they are so hard because you make laugh girl! 😂’ and one other follower said: ‘These workouts are so good! I felt like I was there with you 🙌😍’

Someone else posted this: ‘These workouts are so good! I felt like I was there with you 🙌😍’and one other follower said: ‘Your hairstyles sis! I Just wait for you to do another one then I show my hair stylist 😂 keep it up… all the way from South Africa 🇿🇦.’

Someone lse said: ‘Have I mentioned how awesome you are?? Just the fact that you do these workouts and offer them for free just shows how amazing you are!! Thank you Gabby💚’

Gabrielle Union flaunted her beach body on a boat, and her fans and followers praised her natural beauty. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘Grown & Moisturized & Minding The Business That Pays Me. #JustMe #NoFilter 📸 by @xoxofaithhaslem creative direction and gassing me up by @lex_a_s’ Gabrielle captioned her post.

Advertisement

Stay tuned for more news about Gabrielle Union and her family.