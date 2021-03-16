Gabrielle Union’s Daughter, Kaavia James Is Completely In Love With Her Dad, Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union shared a photo featuring Kaavia James and Dwyane Wade together, and these two are something else. Check out the pic below.

‘Sunday Sweetness from me, the old man and Chimmy, Baby, and both Seal-is ❤💕’ the post is captioned.

Someone said: ‘He’s a good grandpa he’s holding you and all yo babies!! 🥰’ and another follower posted this message: ‘Have you started throwing tea parties and giving daddy invites? That’s what I’m waiting for, and he’s gotta sit in the small chair too. 😂’

A follower said: ‘Sunday sweetness to you and hubby and the extended day… Kaav spending quality time with her Chimey Baby and Sea-lies 😍’

Someone else said: ‘Nothing here is cute stop kissing d child in her mouth 😒’ and one other commenter posted this: ‘.. Little Miss Kaavia, what do you use in your hair?… Your I.G. auntie 🙋🏾 is looking for new products to use on your Triplet cousins hair, lol.’

Someone else said: ‘Kaavia and Chimmy! A Queen with taste 💜’ and one other commenter said: ‘Wow! They still make those baby dolls with plastic hair!!’

Gabrielle Union flaunted her beach body on a boat, and her fans and followers praised her natural beauty. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘Grown & Moisturized & Minding The Business That Pays Me. #JustMe #NoFilter 📸 by @xoxofaithhaslem creative direction and gassing me up by @lex_a_s’ Gabrielle captioned her post.

Gabrielle just praised the funniest woman in the game. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account below.

‘Today’s #WCW is one of the funniest women in the game and is bursting with talent: @therealmoworldwide. I was lucky enough to work alongside her while filming Almost Christmas + Two Can Play That Game, and she kept the set alive with her energy and spirit.