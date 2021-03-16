Gabrielle Union Poses With Dwyane Wade – Fans Call Them A Power Couple

Gabrielle Union shared a post in which she is together with Dwyane Wade and their fans are beyond impressed. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

Someone said: ‘I just need to say, at a time like this in the world, witnessing you two (& @zayawade & @kaaviajames) isn’t just beautiful, it’s healing. Love y’all so. ❤️’ A commenter posted this: ‘Y’all are so beautiful together! 💜✨’ and one other follower said: ‘You beautiful, and your man is lucky.’ A follower posted: ‘Good vibes to everyone reading this, and one other commenter said: ‘I just love ya’ll, such a cute couple and friends to one another @gabunion.’ Someone said: ‘I would love to braid your hair ma’am and that my dream @hairbyjennysalvage_ 😭😭’ and another commenter posted this: ‘Love all these pics, someday ill be friends of yours and be cooking for your dogs!’ A follower said: ‘I like them as a couple, but it just does not seem they are together. She is trying too hard to convince us.’ Someone else posted this: ‘Omg, them legs looking properly greasy. Love the love you two. 💕’

Gabrielle Union flaunted her beach body on a boat, and her fans and followers praised her natural beauty. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘Grown & Moisturized & Minding The Business That Pays Me. #JustMe #NoFilter 📸 by @xoxofaithhaslem creative direction and gassing me up by @lex_a_s’ Gabrielle captioned her post.

Also, Gabrielle just praised the funniest woman in the game. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account below.

Advertisement

‘Today’s #WCW is one of the funniest women in the game and is bursting with talent: @therealmoworldwide. I was lucky enough to work alongside her while filming Almost Christmas + Two Can Play That Game, and she kept the set alive with her energy and spirit,’ she wrote.