French PM says he plans to get an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine By Reuters

The questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris
PARIS (Reuters) – French Prime Minister Jean Castex said he intends to get an AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:) COVID-19 vaccine once European health authorities confirm the vaccine is safe.
France and other major EU members – including Germany and Italy – suspended use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine on Monday pending the outcome of investigations into unusual cases of a rare cerebral thrombosis in people who had received it.
