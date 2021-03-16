French Oil Giant Backs Startup Recycling CO₂ Into Animal Food

Article content

(Bloomberg) — U.K. startup Deep Branch secured funds from backers including French oil giant Total SE for its plan to turn carbon dioxide emissions into food for chickens, fish and pigs. The company uses a fermentation process similar to winemaking or pickling, except that microbes feed on CO₂ and hydrogen instead of sugars. The result is a 70% protein product called Proton that can replace conventional livestock feed such as fishmeal and soybeans. The agriculture industry’s reliance on the two ingredients has been linked to the depletion of wild fish stocks and caused large-scale deforestation.

“We can be price competitive with those ingredients without being bad for the planet,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Rowe said in an interview. “Not only is it a way to produce protein where you don’t require farmland and deforestation or overfishing, but also because the total carbon footprint of it is extremely small.”

Deep Branch said Tuesday it raised 8 million euros ($9.5 million) for a pilot project to scale up its technology. Investment fund Novo Holdings A/S and DSM Venturing led the financing round, which also included Barclays Sustainable Impact Capital. It brings the company’s funding to about 13 million euros.