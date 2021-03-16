France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.32% By Investing.com



© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.32%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the added 0.32% to hit a new 52-week high, while the index added 0.37%.

The best performers of the session on the were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:), which rose 4.76% or 3.34 points to trade at 73.54 at the close. Meanwhile, Faurecia (PA:) added 2.90% or 1.31 points to end at 46.56 and Safran SA (PA:) was up 2.58% or 3.15 points to 125.10 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were EssilorLuxottica SA (PA:), which fell 1.79% or 2.50 points to trade at 136.90 at the close. Renault SA (PA:) declined 1.41% or 0.55 points to end at 38.45 and Bouygues SA (PA:) was down 1.29% or 0.45 points to 34.49.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Technip Energies BV (PA:) which rose 7.76% to 14.02, Maisons du Monde SAS (PA:) which was up 6.83% to settle at 19.07 and Neoen SA (PA:) which gained 6.02% to close at 46.65.

The worst performers were CGG SA (PA:) which was down 6.92% to 1.123 in late trade, TechnipFMC PLC (PA:) which lost 2.99% to settle at 7.06 and Mcphy Energy (PA:) which was down 2.86% to 28.90 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 333 to 249 and 80 ended unchanged.

Shares in WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 4.76% or 3.34 to 73.54. Shares in Technip Energies BV (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 7.76% or 1.01 to 14.02. Shares in Maisons du Monde SAS (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 6.83% or 1.22 to 19.07.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for April delivery was up 0.10% or 1.70 to $1730.90 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in April fell 1.12% or 0.73 to hit $64.66 a barrel, while the May Brent oil contract fell 0.87% or 0.60 to trade at $68.28 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.19% to 1.1905, while EUR/GBP fell 0.19% to 0.8567.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.03% at 91.858.