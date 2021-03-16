Fournette mulling offers from Bucs, Seahawks, perhaps Patriots

One year ago, Leonard Fournette struggled to find a home in free agency, eventually signing a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Tampa Bay. Thanks to an impressive postseason performance, the running back now finds himself being pursued by several teams in free agency. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, he’s received offers to return to the Buccaneers or head to Seattle to join the Seahawks.

“Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette is weighing an offer to remain in Tampa (Brady is recruiting him back), but the Seahawks have made a strong bid to poach him,” Breer tweeted. “Stylistically, Seattle would be an interesting fit.”

It’s no surprise that the Bucs would want Fournette back, as he was an invaluable part of the team winning the Super Bowl. As for the Seahawks, they are in need of some help at running back, as the team is not expected to re-sign Chris Carson this offseason. For the right price and the promise of a prominent role, the Seahawks may be able to lure Fournette away from Tampa Bay.

According to Breer, there is one other team that is “lurking as another option” for Fournette: the New England Patriots, who have already proven they are willing to spend in free agency after last year’s disappointing season.