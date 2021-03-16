Ferrum Incubator to Help Launch Rocket Vault Skywards By CoinQuora



Ferrum Incubator to Help Launch Rocket Vault Skywards



The Ferrum Advisory Network is helping push the crypto space further through their Foundry incubation support. Members inside their private community can then be among the first to take advantage of early private rounds in these projects.

Rocket Vault is now being supported by FAS, and they are in very good company. The FAS network has already supported names like Playcent, Bondly, and Poolz.

Who Is Rocket Vault?

Rocket Vault are, primarily, innovators. They are offering users the chance to store their holdings inside their smart vaults for one of the highest APY on the market. APY is the yield investors can expect to receive on their vaulted holdings, which proves to be an excellent passive income.

Smart vaults, in effect, store digital assets and they apply both data modeling and analysis in order to strategize on the best ways to invest these funds for the biggest gains. The vault manages the funds on the users behalf to optimize and bring the biggest results and to minimize losses.

Rocket Vault has planned their $RVF token sale for April. It will be used for staking inside the project and vaults, for yield farming, and for providing liquidity to Rocket Vault to continue developing their project.

How Does Ferrum Get Involved With Rocket Vault?

Ferrum Network is a renowned name in the incubation industry, with the goal of propelling DeFi onwards by giving its incubated projects a launchpad.

Ferrum Advisory Services provides incubation services to Rocket Vault with an active role in the project which includes participating in the following activities:

• Fundraising• Token formation and optimization• Providing Technical support• Offering Whitelabel staking services• Helping protect rocket Vault from malicious attacks.• Growth hacking• Marketing assistance and general advisory assistance.

On top of this, Ferrum users will be the first to engage in new RocketVault projects and investment opportunities.

When Will Rocket Vault Launch?

Rocket Vault has now launched and they are already offering users to take advantage of their smart vaults. To find out more information about this collaboration and indeed about the launch or RVF token, take a look at the Rocket Vault news channels.

