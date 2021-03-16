Falcon And The Winter Soldier Will Set Up Multiple Marvel Projects

I’ve barely had time to recover after WandaVision…
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is going to follow Sam and Bucky, everyone’s favorite co-workers/BFFs, as they deal with the return of Helmut Zemo and a group of masked militia.
While WandaVision was an incredible and different style for Marvel, this show is going to be much more like the action-packed MCU movies we’ve come to love over the years.
However, one of the things WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have in common is that they are kicking off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will directly impact projects going forward.
Wanda’s storylines in WandaVision will link to Elizabeth Olsen’s starring role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is filming right now and is expected to be released in 2022.
And, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman revealed that this show will tie into at least THREE upcoming Marvel projects.
What’s even more interesting is Malcolm couldn’t even mention which projects will be affected because he’s “not allowed to talk about” them just yet.
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also said that they’re planning “multiple seasons” for several of the Marvel Disney+ shows, but he can’t say if Falcon and the Winter Soldier is one of them because it’s in “the spoiler realm.”
“We have a future charted for characters post-Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but I don’t want to say much more than that,” Kevin said.
And, on top of all of this, Kevin hinted that there are certain Easter eggs and details coming in Falcon and the Winter Soldier that directly reflect their ability to dive into the 20th Century Fox properties after Disney’s purchase in 2019.
So, in case you weren’t prepared, Falcon and the Winter Soldier is going to be absolutely massive for Marvel.
Basically, I’m already freaking out thinking about how this show is going to impact the MCU and chances are I’m going to be yelling about it for a long time, so sorry in advance.
