Falcon And The Winter Soldier Will Set Up Multiple Marvel Projects

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

I’ve barely had time to recover after WandaVision

Hello, it’s me, the person who will just keep screaming about Marvel for the foreseeable future.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is going to follow Sam and Bucky, everyone’s favorite co-workers/BFFs, as they deal with the return of Helmut Zemo and a group of masked militia.

While WandaVision was an incredible and different style for Marvel, this show is going to be much more like the action-packed MCU movies we’ve come to love over the years.

However, one of the things WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have in common is that they are kicking off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will directly impact projects going forward.


Marvel / Disney+ / Via youtu.be

It’s also important to note that Falcon and the Winter Soldier was originally supposed to come out before WandaVision. Phase 3 ended with Endgame, so these two shows are starting a whole new era for the MCU.

Wanda’s storylines in WandaVision will link to Elizabeth Olsen’s starring role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is filming right now and is expected to be released in 2022.


Marvel / Disney+

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness will essentially pick up where WandaVision left off with Wanda finally accepting her role as the Scarlet Witch.

And, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman revealed that this show will tie into at least THREE upcoming Marvel projects.

What’s even more interesting is Malcolm couldn’t even mention which projects will be affected because he’s “not allowed to talk about” them just yet.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also said that they’re planning “multiple seasons” for several of the Marvel Disney+ shows, but he can’t say if Falcon and the Winter Soldier is one of them because it’s in “the spoiler realm.”


Marvel / Everett Collection

“We have a future charted for characters post-Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but I don’t want to say much more than that,” Kevin said.


Marvel / Everett Collection

And, on top of all of this, Kevin hinted that there are certain Easter eggs and details coming in Falcon and the Winter Soldier that directly reflect their ability to dive into the 20th Century Fox properties after Disney’s purchase in 2019.


Marvel / Disney+ / Via youtu.be

Kevin told Entertainment Weekly, “There’s a setting in particular that people have already glimpsed in some of the trailers that is a setting from the Marvel Comics that was not previously available to us, but it’s more of an Easter egg in and of itself.”

So, in case you weren’t prepared, Falcon and the Winter Soldier is going to be absolutely massive for Marvel.

Basically, I’m already freaking out thinking about how this show is going to impact the MCU and chances are I’m going to be yelling about it for a long time, so sorry in advance.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starts streaming on Disney+ on March 19.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR